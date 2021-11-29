Still on Lagos #END SARS panel’s report

DUE to the aftermath of the #End SARS protests, the Federal Government directed state governments to set up panels of enquiry to look into the matter with a view to finding solutions to the agitations that arose from the protests. The Lagos State government set up a panel as directed by the Federal Government. The panel was headed by an eminent retired judge of the Lagos State judiciary in the person of Honourable Justice Doris T. Okuwobi with other eminent lawyers including a highly principled lawyer, Mr. Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN as members. The panel members painstakingly carried out their assignment as professionals with their professions and names at stake and presented the report to…