TAJBank Wins BusinessDay Newspapers’ ‘Islamic Bank of the Year’ Award

Barely two months after it was rated above other competitors to clinch the Leadership Newspapers’ 2020 ‘Bank Of The Year’ award, TAJBank Limited has done it again with its winning of the BusinessDay newspaper’s 2021 ‘Islamic Bank Of The Year’ award.

Conferring the award on the leading non-interest bank at its recently held Banks and Other Financial Institutions Awards (BAFI) 2021 ceremony held in Lagos, the management of the newspaper in a letter stated that TAJBank was honoured with the award based on its innovativeness in products packaging and customer-friendly services to its growing customers over the past two years.

The management stated: “When it commenced operations…