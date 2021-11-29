Urhoghide trains Edo youths in vocations, donates starter packs

No fewer than 222 youths and women selected from Edo South Senatorial District, were on Monday trained in various trades and supported with starter packs to commence their small scale businesses.

The training, which was facilitated by Senator Matthew Urhoghide, the senator representing Edo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, and sponsored by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and the Cross River Basin Development Authority, was part of the lawmaker’s effort to improve the livelihoods of unemployed individuals.

Legislative aide to Urhoghide, Pet Eghobamien, who represented the lawmaker at the event, told journalists that over 7,000 persons across the seven local…