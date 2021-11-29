Why media stakeholders must collectivise against NBC’s discretional amendment of broadcasting code

ON Tuesday November 2,2021, the entire media community in Nigeria had the opportunity to reflect on its operating environment. It was the commemoration of the UN’s International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists. At one of such events held in Abuja, a notable player in the sector, Dapo Olorunyomi, publisher of Premium Times, was a key speaker. In plain language, he declared that the tirades against the media from the sitting government of President Muhammadu Buhari were incredibly worse than what we endured in the days of the brutal military government which, again, featured Buhari prominently, especially with the notoriety of the Decree 4 of 1984 which impacted a…