Amaechi woos foreign investors to Nigeria, lists attractive areas in maritime sector

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has called on foreign investors to invest in Nigeria maritime industry, listing seven areas in which investment opportunities are currently opened for investors to venture.

Amaechi disclosed this in his Paper presentation on “Investment Opportunities in the Nigerian Maritime Sector” at the 2021 Greek- Nigeria Chamber of Commerce & Technology Investment Summit in Athens, Greece.

He noted that Automation and Artificial Intelligence, Maritime Freight & Logistics Services, Marine Tourism, Maritime Training, Ship Financing, Ship Building & Ship Repairs and Marine Insurance are the key areas for foreign investors.

“Nigeria’s maritime…