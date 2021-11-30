Ayade flags off UBE’s school-based management committee

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has flagged off the 2019 Universal Basic Education (UBE)’s School-Based Management Committee (SBMC), and School Improvement Programme (SIP) on Monday.

The program that runs in batches, is supposed to have this 2019 edition in 2020, but due to the pandemic, it is held this year. This means that the 2020 edition will be held in 2022 for obvious reasons.

Meanwhile, declaring the ceremony open, which also serves as the implementation of the SBMC and SIP programs in the South-South zone, the governor charged UBE Committee Management to find a way and work towards addressing the failures of the present generation; a generation, which according to him, is…