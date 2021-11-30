Farmers’ cooperative seeks govt support to boost agriculture

The National Apex of Nigerian Farmers Cooperative Societies (NANFACOS) has called on the Federal Government to support the group to access credit facilities, land and vehicles to optimize its operations in order to assist the government in stimulating the gains of agriculture in the country.

The group urged the Federal government to persuade each state to make a provision of at least 1,000 hectares of land for agricultural activities.

National President of the group, Nwogwugwu Uzoma, who made the call at a press briefing in Abuja said the cooperative was given official recognition via its registration by the Federal Department of Cooperatives of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and…