FG, RPC Cattle Hub empower artificial inseminators with broad knowledge of AI

THE Department of Animal Husbandry services, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, alongside Real People Concept Cattle Hub, in a bid to improve livestock production particularly in the area of cattle, recently put together a two-week intensive training for artificial inseminators.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune shortly after the presentation of certificates to participants drawn from Kano, Taraba, Niger, Oyo, Bauchi and Katsina states, at Real People Concept Cattle Hub in Iwo, Osun State,Head, Animal Breeding and Conservation, Department of Animal Husbandry Services, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Abdulraheem Yahaya Onipe, noted that the…