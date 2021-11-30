Fuel price increment will compound hardship of Nigerians ― Northern Elders Forum

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has said that the planned increase of fuel price will compound the already desperate condition of living of most Nigerians.

This is just as the Forum drew the attention of the government to the hardship under which the vast majority of Nigerians live.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director, Publicity, and Advocacy of NEF, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed.

The statement said “the Forum invites attention to the hardship under which the vast majority of the population lives.

“Increasing poverty levels and widespread insecurity demand that leaders should exercise extreme caution in taking economic and security-related decisions.

“Increase in the price of…