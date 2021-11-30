MTN announces sale of 575 million shares valued at N97.2 billion

One of Nigeria’s telecommunications giants, MTN, has announced the sale of its 575 million shares worth N97.2 billion to the public as a way of broadening its ownership in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Mr Kari Toriola, while announcing this during a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja, said the shares were structured to ensure that it broadens its local shareholder base providing an opportunity for as many Nigeria as possible to become shareholders in MTN Nigeria in the group and value that this great business creates.

He said MTN is not trying to raise money through sales of shares nor is it trying to exit the country, but seriously trying to broaden the…