NHRC receives 400 SGBV cases out of 814 complaints in 11 months in Bauchi

Between January and November 2021, over 400 cases of human rights abuse in the area of gender-based violence (GBV) were recorded in Bauchi state out of the total of 814 human rights complaints received by The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Bauchi State office.

The disclosure was made by the Bauchi State Coordinator of the Commission, Barrister Dala Yachit while speaking at a one-day public lecture organized by Youth and Civil Society Coalition for Development in collaboration with the National Information Technology Agency (NITA), held at the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi.

Dala Yachit, who was the Chairperson of the public lecture which was for the North-East subregion with the…