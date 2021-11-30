Ogun governor presents N351bn ‘Budget of Restoration’ to Assembly

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday, presented a sum of N351 billion as the proposed appropriation bill for 2022 before the House of Assembly.

Abiodun, while presenting the fiscal proposal christened ‘Budget of Restoration’, said the main task of his administration next year is to increase the pace of the implementation of its development plan as already designed and encapsulated in the ‘Building Our Future Together’ agenda.

He added that the budget for 2022 will also seek to sustain and improve on the gains so far made in the delivery of good governance to the people of Ogun State.

Abiodun, who noted that the state under his watch, has begun moving very steadily towards…