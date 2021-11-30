Study blueprint of Jakande’s affordable housing, Fanimokun urges leaders

Leaders across the country have been advised to study the blueprint of the former Civilian Governor of Lagos State, late Alhaji Lateef Jakande’s affordable housing.

The advice became imperative, according to a development economist, Chief Babatunde Fanimokun, following the insinuations by some Nigerian leaders that affordable housing delivery is no longer feasible.

Speaking at the third Jakande Housing Lecture Series, (JHLS), held in Lagos, Fanimokun enumerated some of the processes used by former the governor to achieve affordable housing which he said include elimination of middle men, building on demands, emphasizing on labour only as well as government providing the…