Treated differently: Untold pain of female children from violent homes

It is no news that domestic violence against women leads to far-reaching physical and psychological consequences, some with fatal outcomes on victims and their children. ADETOLA BADEMOSI tells the story of its impact on the girl-child.

“Until his demise, I constantly wished my father would treat us with a little love and care,” Lilian Peter recounted with a sad smile. Miss Peter, a university graduate and last of four girls, shared the story of how her late father would discipline them, including their mother in the most inhumane way.

She was sitting on a stool with a bright smile that concealed the burden she bore within the last 30 years of her life. It was a pathetic story of a…