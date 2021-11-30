YouTube Music backs two Nigerian organisations dedicated to boosting continent’s creative economy

YouTube Music, in a hybrid interactive event in Lagos, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting African creative voices by providing financial grants, capacity development training and advisory to two organisations that nurture African creative talent and export it.

In keeping with YouTube Music’s commitment to the development of the African creative industry, Briteswan and iManage Africa Entertainment Limited will receive support to help them scale up their initiatives to develop music creatives on the continent.

This move is set to directly impact an estimated 300 participants in initiatives led by these organisations.

Briteswan’s ‘The Audiogirl initiative’ seeks to economically…