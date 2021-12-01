Appreciating museum and its collections

Museum was coined from a Latin word- Museion – meaning a temple dedicated to the muses. It is in form of sanctuary to the Muses of Greek mythology. In 1974, the International Council of Museum (ICOM) adopted a definition which is still widely acceptable aside from the various definitions suggested by different writers and groups at different fora.

The definition adopted by ICOM 1974 states that, “Museum is a non-profit making permanent institution in the service of society and its development, and open to the public, which acquires, conserves, researches, communicates and exhibits for the purpose of study, education and enjoyment material evidence of people and their…