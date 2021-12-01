(BREAKING) Omicron: Canada adds Nigeria, two other countries to travel ban list 

Canada is adding Nigeria, Malawi and Egypt to the list of African countries from which it is banning travellers amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19’s Omicron variant.

Canada’s The Star has confirmed the latest additions to the previous list of seven countries from which travellers will not be admitted to Canada, which was announced on Friday. Other measures are expected to be announced at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Canada expanded its travel ban as the Netherlands acknowledged Tuesday that the Omicron variant appeared to have reached that country before it was identified in South Africa last week.

The federal cabinet approved the new steps at a meeting Tuesday…