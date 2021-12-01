(BREAKING) Omicron: NCDC confirms first two cases in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has on Wednesday confirmed the first two cases of the Omicron variant in Nigeria.

NCDC Director-General, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, stated this in a press release.

The statement reads in part, “In line with the routine travel tests required of all international travellers and genomic sequencing at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control through its National Reference Laboratory, Abuja, confirms Nigeria’s first case of the Omicron variant.

“Genomic sequencing of positive cases from routine day two testing for travellers to Nigeria identified two cases of Omicron variant among travellers from South Africa who arrived in Nigeria last week.

Nigerian Tribune