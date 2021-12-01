



COVID-19 vaccine will keep you safe, take the jabs ― NYSC DG tells corps members in Bauchi

Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, has advised all the 1600 Batch C stream 2 Corps members posted to Bauchi state for the one year service who are yet to take the COVID-19 vaccination to do so without further delay. Shuaibu Ibrahim, who made the call at the state permanent orientation […]

