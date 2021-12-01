EndSARS report: Group raises questions on Lagos panel report

Following the release of report of the findings of the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry, a group, the Centre for Leadership and Good Governance and Movement for Justice has raised several questions regarding the conduct and outcome of the report presented by the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry.

The group in a statement titled: “EndSARS: Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry and the many half Truth,” stated that Lagos, more than any other places, witnessed wanton destruction of public and private assets in the violence that trailed the protests, adding that the coordinated arson that trailed the EndSARS protests became a wake-up call and the governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to…