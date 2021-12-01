Fayose’s associate bought properties worth N1.3bn within four months, says witness

A prosecution witness, Joanne Tolulope, in the trial of former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has informed a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State, how an associate of the ex-governor, Abiodun Agbele, bought properties worth N1.3 billion within four months.

Tolulope, who is the eleventh prosecution witness, testified before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, on Wednesday, in the trial of the former governor over an alleged fraud of N6.9billion filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Led in evidence by the EFCC lawyer, Rotimi Jacobs, Tolulope informed the court that Agbele bought four chalets from her company, Still Earth Limited, between March and July…