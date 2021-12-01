Fixit45 announces acquisition of Parkit, unveils subscription-based VIP programme

In demonstration of its stated commitment to facilitating value-creating interactions across stakeholders in the automotive industry, leading autotech platform, Fixit45 has announced the acquisition of Parkit, a network of tech enabled autocare and car wash centres.

Since its entry in to the market in July 2021, Fixit45 has been focused on building a platform that provides a seamless, collaborative infrastructure for interactions to occur across verticals that include auto repair and maintenance services, fleet management, auto parts sourcing and delivery, auto care, refurbishment and upgrades, repair financing and mechanic workshop software as well as pre-purchase inspections, underlying…