Lagos White Paper rubbishes judicial panel report on Lekki massacre

Lagos State government on Tuesday released the White Paper on the Judicial Panel Inquiry (JPI) report on the EndSARS protests that took place last year, rejecting that there was ever any form of a massacre at the Lekki Toll Gate (LTG) during the incident.

The White Paper made available to newsmen affirmed that the findings of JPI that nine (9) people died at LTG on October 20, 2020, from gunshots fired by the military were based on assumptions and speculations.

The state government, in the White Paper, said the inconsistencies and contradictions in the entire JPI report, concerning the number of persons who died at the Toll Gate on the fateful day and the cause of death, rendered the…