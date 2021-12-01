Ogun establishes delivery office to ensure coordination of govt priority programmes

The Ogun State government has created a delivery unit to serve as a platform for effective tracking and coordination of government priority initiatives.

This was disclosed by the Director-General of the unit, Mr Lekan Onamusi, at an interactive session with journalists in Abeokuta, on Wednesday, that the unit was established by the governor of the state, Prince Dapo Abiodun, with the responsibility of being in charge of all government initiatives, economic programmes and projects.

Onamusi, a well experienced financial expert noted that the unit is expected to design, develop and implement frameworks around needed project goals and objectives and to harness the activities of all project…