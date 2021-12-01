PDP new leaders honing skills ahead of 2023

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recently organised a retreat for its incoming leadership to apprise them of the enormity of work to be done if the party must return to power at the centre. LEON USIGBE writes on the issues addressed.

THE newly elected members of the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) went through a crash course in political leadership recently. Led by former Senate president, Professor Iyorchia Ayu, they will be assuming their positions as the new helmsmen of the main opposition party on December 9. Therefore, the party hierarchy reasoned that as green horns in the art of steering the party, it was imperative to take them through the…