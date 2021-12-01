Publishing stakeholders discuss embracing sustainable model to thrive

THAT publishers in the country are facing some challenges in their day-to-day activities is saying what is obvious. However, publishers, under the Nigerian Publishers Association (NPA), last week, held their annual conference and general meeting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, where they highlighted their challenges and proffered solutions on how to solve them.

In his opening remarks, the president and chairman-in-council of NPA, Chief Uchenna Cyril Anioke, said the theme for this year’s conference, Reviewing the Publishing Business Model for Economic Sustainability, was “to deliberate, examine and project new business models for book publishers in view of the global COVID-19…