Resuscitate NNS Aradu for National Security, Senate tells Presidency

Senate has urged the Presidency to take over the NNS Aradu as a presidential asset and resuscitate it for national security, safety and pride.

This was even as the upper legislative chamber resolved to convoke a roundtable of all stakeholders like the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA; Nigerian Maritime Administrator and Safety Agency, NIMASA; Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPC; Nigerian Customs Service, NCS; and the Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS with a view to facilitating the re-fitting and refurbishing of the NNS Aradu.

The Senate resolution was sequel to s motion, titled: “Urgent need to resuscitate the Nigerian Navy Flagship, NNS Aradu,” sponsored by Senator George…