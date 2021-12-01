Segalink, others silent as Falz, Mr Macaroni, Seun Kuti, Farotimi decline Sanwo-Olu’s invitation to join ‘walk for peace’

Four frontline entertainers and activist involved in the #EndSARS protests against police brutality, Folarin Falana, Debo Adebayo, Seun Kuti and Dele Farotimi have declined the invitation by Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to join a “walk for peace”.

The development is sequel to the offer made by the governor on Tuesday, inviting activists, youths, members of the diplomatic corps, civil society groups, students for the “historic march for our dear Lagos” in December to herald the healing of the land.

But Falana who is popularly known as Falz said the suggestion of the walk was disrespectful to the lives of youths who were killed by security agents during the 2020 #EndSARS…