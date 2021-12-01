World Aids Day: Niger prevalence rate is 0.7%

Niger State Commissioner of Health and Hospital Services, Dr Muhammad Makusidi has said that the HIV prevalence rate has dropped to 0.7percent with the hope of reducing it to 0 per cent.

He said at a press briefing to mark this year’s World Aids Day in Minna that between January this year till date that a total of 2,368 clients were positive in the state.

Speaking on the theme for the year: “End Inequality, End AIDS, End Pandemic,” Makusidi said over 90 per cent of all HIV positive clients have achieved viral suppression in the state.

According to him, “currently, Niger State has a prevalence of 0.7 per cent which is the lowest in the North Central geopolitical zone and the…