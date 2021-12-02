Abuja Masterplan: FCTA demolishes buildings worth millions in two estates

In a bid to restore the sanctity of the Abuja Masterplan, the FCT Administration on Thursday demolished buildings worth millions of Naira located within two estates in Lugbe District of the Federal Capital City (FCC).

Most of the affected were duplexes at their various stages of completion inside Seman Estate, behind Dunamis Church, along Airport Road, in the newly designated District of the FCC.

In particular, FCTA officials accompanied by joint security agencies stormed and cleared some contravening structures situated inside Seman Metropolis Estate behind Dunamis River Plate Estate, and Palms Residences opposite ShopRite Pyagasa junction, all in Lugbe.

Explaining the exercise, Senior…