Again, 11 killed, scores missing as herdsmen attack Taraba community

No fewer than 11 persons have been confirmed killed and scores said to be missing following the attack on a Tiv village in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State by suspended herdsmen.

Tribune Online gathered that the herdsmen launched the attack following a suspicion against the Tivs around an area where a Fulani man was robbed and killed while returning from Sensani, a village market on Monday.

Mr David Korbee, who lost his brother in the Tuesday attack told journalists that two of his female children were still missing.

“We recovered six bodies yesterday and buried them today. This morning, the vigilante personnel found four more bodies in the bush and we intend to bury them this…