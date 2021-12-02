Dowen College debunks claim 12-year-old student beaten to death by classmates, sets records straight

The Management of Dowen College in Lagos has debunked the news making rounds that a 12-year-old student of the school, Sylvester Oromoni Junior, was beaten to death by his fellow schoolmates who wanted to coerce him into cultism.

It would be recalled that a middle-aged man, simply identified as Perrie, lamented via his Twitter handle @Perrisonoromoni the death of his cousin, a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly beaten to death at Dowen College, Lagos State.

When Tribune Online contacted the school on Thursday morning, the management explained that one of the Hostel Parents reported to management that the boy was injured while playing football and consequently the resident registered nurse…