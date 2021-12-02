Emefiele mulls IFC in Lagos, bags Man of the Year Award

Governor Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has been conferred with the “Man of the Year 2021″ Economy Award by New Telegraph.

This is even as the reveals plans of the Central Bank of Nigeria to set up an International Financial Center at the Eko Atlantic City in Lagos.

The International Finance Center (IFC) when fully operational in the 2nd quarter of 2022, the bank said, will help to position Nigeria as a key destination for investment in Africa.

Meanwhile, presenting the award to Mr Emefiele at the New Telegraph Award Night, held in Lagos, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu said Emefiele was indeed the Governor with a full balance sheet.

