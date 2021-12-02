Fishermen lament loss of livelihood, starvation at Aiteo’s oil spill site in Bayelsa

Fishermen have lamented their loss of livelihood following the November 1 oil spill from Aiteo’s OML 29 Well 1 in Nembe, Bayelsa State.

Three weeks after the spill, a team of journalists and environmentalists from Environmental Rights Action (ERA)/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (FoEN) visited the area.

A report signed by Alagoa Morris of ERA/FoEN noted that even though recovery of spilt crude oil and related activities were ongoing at the immediate 0ML 29 Well 1 environment, very large volume of crude oil was spreading on the Santa Barbara River and other connecting rivers and creeks.

Members of Sunny-kiri, a fishing community have lamented the adverse impact of the oil spill on their…