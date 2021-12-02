Govt confirms kidnap of six officials by Boko Haram/ISWAP in Borno

Suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP members have abducted six Borno State Ministry of Works staff along the Chibok-Damboa route.

Commissioner for Works, Arch. Yarima Saleh, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Maiduguri on Thursday.

He said: “It is true that yesterday December 1, we received a tragic report of an attack and kidnapping incident on our staff along the Chibok-Damboa road, in which six of them have been kidnapped.

“However, three of the 6 abducted staff are drivers while two trucks and one Toyota Hilux were seized by the ISWAP.”

According to him “the abducted staff were among the workers constructing Chibok-Damboa road which is in progress.

“We have officially informed their…