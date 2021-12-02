Jamoh, Danish Ambassador meet on reported killing of pirates

Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, has met with the Danish Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Sune Krogstrup, on the reported killing of pirates in the Gulf of Guinea by a Danish frigate.

The meeting, which was held in Abuja, had as top agenda, the incident which took place on international waters 25 to 30 nautical miles south of the Nigerian territorial boundaries.

Dr Jamoh assured that all stakeholders were interacting, adding that the agency would continue to do everything within its powers, including collaborations, to ensure the Gulf of Guinea remains a safe place for virile maritime activities.

“Let me assure you…