JUST IN: Thugs set Shekarau’s factional office ablaze 

Hoodlums suspected to be political thugs have set the factional headquarters of Senator Ibrahim Shekaru ablaze.

The building located along Kano /Maiduguri road was set on fire by the hoodlums on Thursday morning.

A source told the Tribune Online that, “We just woke up this morning and discovered that the party officials have been vandalized and set ablaze by some suspected political thugs.”

Findings gathered that the office was recently opened when the two leaders parted ways as a result of irreconcilable differences.

Details Later…

