Nondisclosure of status, a major challenge to control HIV

Since 2016, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended that all people living with HIV (PLHIV) be provided with Antiretroviral Therapy (ART); a prescription for controlling HIV, including children, adolescents, adults, pregnant and breastfeeding women, regardless of clinical status or CD4 cell count. Globally, about 27.5 million (26.5–27.7 million) people living with HIV received ART in 2020. Health experts maintain that current antiretrovirals (ARV) act mainly by antagonising various HIV enzymes necessary for viral replication. Regrettably, the major challenge facing most developing nations is nondisclosure of status when tested HIV-positive. From investigation in Nigeria,…