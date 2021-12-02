Oando hosts seventh webinar series on cost-of-living crisis

Oando Plc, Nigeria’s leading energy solutions provider, is set to host the 7th edition of its quarterly webinar series themed, “Paying the Price: The Cost-of-Living Crisis” in partnership with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and Ventures Africa.

According to a statement from Oando, the webinar, scheduled to hold on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 12 p.m. (WAT), is free for all to attend and will feature a diverse panel of notable experts on the economy.

The panelists include Dr Yemi Kale, Former Statistician & Director-General, National Bureau of Statistics; Abimbola ‘Bibi’ Olufore, Head UNIDO Investment and Technology Promotion Office, Nigeria; Afolabi Imoukhuede,…