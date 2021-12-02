Over 172.7 million Nigerians now live in dirty environments — Report

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Clean-up Nigeria (CUN) in its 2021 report titled ‘the State of the Nigeria Environment Report’ said that over 172.7 million now live in an unclean environment.

The report also said that presently only four states in the country namely Lagos, Oyo, Abuja and Bauchi have sanitary landfills, while the remaining 34 states operate open dumping.

“Performance indicators from our studies show that over 172.7 million Nigerians in 2021 are living in unclean environments, compared to 170 million in 2020,” the report said.

The report also said that Borno State emerged the dirtiest state in Nigeria, while Akwa Ibom State retains its previous position as the…