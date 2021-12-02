Reps probe MDAs over fake employment, payroll padding

The House of Representatives on Thursday unveiled plans to investigate allegations bothering on fraudulent employments and payroll padding in all the Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The House also mandated the committees to investigate the level of approval and waivers for employment for the past five years by the Head of Service of the Federation and affected MDAs.

The lawmakers also resolved to set up an Ad-hoc Committee next Tuesday to investigate allegations by the Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) that the review of the 2021 budget led to the discovery of 257 duplicated projects worth N20.138 billion.

The…