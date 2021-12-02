Road construction for economic prosperity

SOME people, through sheer foresight, dedication to duty and a strong passion to affect the lives of others, impact society positively. Prince Dapo Abiodun, the executive governor of Ogun State, is one visionary personality that has carved a niche for himself and earned a reputation for exemplary leadership in all sectors of the economy of the state with his penchant for delivering good governance for all and sundry. He has won several laurels to his credit, since his assumption of office 29 months ago, despite the intrigues and dirty tricks that his political foes have unleashed to make the state ungovernable. His clear vision and commitment to the ideals of democracy to the good…