UBA Group, 12 subsidiaries dominate 2021 Banker Awards

UNITED Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has reaffirmed its leadership position across Africa as it wins the African Bank of the year 2021 organised by the Banker Magazine, a leading global finance news publication published by the Financial Times of London.

UBA’s solid financial performance, excellent service delivery to customers and continuous role of facilitating rapid economic growth across the African continent were some of the reasons were instrumental to the bank being named as the best bank in 12 of its African subsidiaries and in Nigeria. UBA Nigeria Plc, UBA Benin, UBA Burkina Faso, UBA Cameroon, UBA Chad, UBA Congo Brazzaville, UBA Cote D’Ivoire, UBA Gabon, UBA Guinea, UBA…