UI management assures NAAT fairness over earned allowance

The University of Ibadan has assured aggrieved members of the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), UI branch, at the second phase of their peaceful protest over the issue of their earned allowance and ensures that justice is done by ensuring deserving members of staff are paid their entitlements.

NAAT had earlier staged the first phase of its protest in the form of a congress, accusing the management of the institution of unfair allocation of the earned allowance that was released by the Federal Government among the members of the staff in the university.

Addressing the NAAT members at the second protest, which comprised staff members of the institution from the…