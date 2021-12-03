Court acquits Alao-Akala, Fayose re-arraigned

THE Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Thursday discharged and acquitted a former governor of the state, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, over the N11.5 billion corruption charges leveled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The court further discharged and acquitted a former Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Hosea Agboola, who is currently the chairman of the Governor’s Advisory Council to Governor Seyi Makinde, and a business mogul, Mr Femi Babalola, popularly known as Jogor.

Agboola served as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters during Alao-Akala’s tenure as governor between 2007 and 2011, while…