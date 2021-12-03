FG seeks local strategies to counter vaccine hesitancy in states

The Federal Government has called on states governments to develop local strategies to counter hesitancy to COVID19 vaccines across the states in the country.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire in his keynote address at the Special National Council on Health Meeting in Abuja said mass vaccination exercise aimed to reach 50% eligible population by January 2022 in underway, but vaccine skepticism is still an issue and States have a role to play to develop local strategies to counter hesitancy.

Ehanire also said vaccines are the surest and most cost-effective measure so far to contain the pandemic, but inequities in global distribution reduced the access of African countries to a fair…