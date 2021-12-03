‘My reign as ‘Face of Nigeria’ will change how people see beauty queens’

Oyindoubra Wilson is the current queen for Face of Nigeria pageant. A model and graduate of English and literature, she reveals to ROTIMI IGE how she intends to impact the world by leaving a legacy of service to humanity.

Tell us a bit about your background, early memories growing up.

Growing up was tough, I did not have a lot going on for me. I happen to be last child of five from the late Chief Boss Wilson. My favourite memory about growing up would be having the entire family together; the laughs and togetherness we had, till life happened and I had to leave them to seek a future for myself.

What influenced you into beauty and fashion?

Watching my idols back then, Agbani Darego, Tyra…