NAHCON mourns death of South East commissioner, Amah

THE commissioner representing the South East on the board of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Ibrahim Ogbonnia Amah, is dead.

He died on Tuesday at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba.

Alhaji Amah’s death was announced on Wednesday in a statement by NAHCON’s Head of Public Affairs, Hajiya Fatima Sanda Usara.

The statement reads in part: “With a deep sense of loss but with total submission to the will of the Almighty Creator, NAHCON mourns the passing away of its board member, Alhaji Ibrahim Ogbonnia Amah, the commissioner representing South East on the commission’s fourth board.

“The sad moment befell on the night of 30th November, 2021…