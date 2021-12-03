Obaro of Kabba loses father

Pa Timothy Owoniyi, father of the Obaro of Kabba and the Chairman Okun Area Traditional Council, Oba Solomon Owoniyi is dead.

Pa Owoniyi, aged 90, died after a brief illness today at Ile-Ife, Osun State where he lived for 65 years.

He is survived by two wives, 11 children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The late Pa Owoniyi who migrated to Ile-Ife in 1956 in search of the proverbial greener pasture was the second man in the history of Kabba to be alive to experience the coronation of his son as Obaro.

He made a success of his farming career in Ile-Ife which enable him to give his children a good education.

And the family, in a statement today said the remains of Owoniyi will be laid to…