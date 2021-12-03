Self-discovery liberating more women in Nigeria now — Adewoye

Mrs Oluyinka Adewoye, though studied Industrial Chemistry at the Olabisi Onabanjo University in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, has spent several years in the banking world and has carved a niche for herself in her chosen career. A few years back, the elegant fashionista launched a foundation designed to positively touch on the lives of women, especially widows, children and the needy in the society. She has empowered over 1,000 widows in surburbs around Lagos and Ogun states. Adewoye, in this interview, speaks on her passions, objectives and future plans.

Tell us a bit more about yourself and journey so far.

I am the convener of Lawrence Grace foundation. I’m a banker and joined the…